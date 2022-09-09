Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 09 Sep 2022
Air Date: Fri 9 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
The Project dedicates a special two hour episode to marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hosted By Hamish Macdonald and Lisa Wilkinson, we will remember the life and reign of The Queen and bring you all the latest news.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's Incredible Relationship With Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II's life was full of significant challenges and big triumphs, but it was also full of love. Love of the Commonwealth, her family and most of all, for her late husband, Prince Philip. We look back at their incredible story.
