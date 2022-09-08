Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 08 Sep 2022
News
Air Date: Thu 8 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson, Peter Helliar, Jessie Stephens and guests Bill Bailey and Robbie Williams as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Sexual Assault Survivor Says School System Fails To Protect Students
For the first time, an Australian teenager has spoken about the systems that failed to protect students like her against sexual assault by others at the schools they attend every day. WARNING: This story contains details that may be triggering for other survivors.
Is Australia Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Monkeypox?
Monkeypox has started to spread around the world, with health authorities declaring it a global emergency, but what is it, how does it spread, and why is there so much stigma aimed at the gay community around it? Hamish Macdonald talks to experts and people who have contracted the virus to find out more.
