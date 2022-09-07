Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 07 Sep 2022
News
Air Date: Wed 7 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson, Peter Helliar, Rachel Corbett and guests Marlon Williams and Brian Cox as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Is Australia Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Monkeypox?
Monkeypox has started to spread around the world, with health authorities declaring it a global emergency, but what is it, how does it spread, and why is there so much stigma aimed at the gay community around it? Hamish Macdonald talks to experts and people who have contracted the virus to find out more.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022