Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 06 Sep 2022
News
Air Date: Tue 6 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkinson, Peter Helliar, Kate Langbroek and guest Damien Power as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Is Australia Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Monkeypox?
Monkeypox has started to spread around the world, with health authorities declaring it a global emergency, but what is it, how does it spread, and why is there so much stigma aimed at the gay community around it? Hamish Macdonald talks to experts and people who have contracted the virus to find out more.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded
Low-cost airline, Jetstar, has apologised to passengers after more flights from Melbourne and Sydney to Bali were cancelled, with half its long-haul fleet now out of service because of maintenance and engineering issues.
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022