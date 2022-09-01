Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 01 Sep 2022
News
Air Date: Thu 1 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkinson, Peter Helliar, Rebecca Morse and guests Rob Brydon and Lee Sansum as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Women At Work The Major Focus Of First Day Of Federal Government's Job Summit
Politicians and business leaders have descended on Canberra for the Jobs Summit, with a huge focus on getting women back into work, but, there's $143 billion in tax cuts coming for the wealthy that could be used to fix the issue. So, why are the cuts going ahead? Treasurer Jim Chalmers joins us.
Jamie Oliver On Why Eating Out Of The Pan Is Acceptable
People are spending less time than ever in the kitchen, and chef Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get us cooking again. His new book is all about recipes that you can cook in one pan, and yes, he says it's perfectly acceptable to eat it straight out of the pan.
