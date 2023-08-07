Zoom Asks Employees To Return To Office

Zoom skyrocketed in market value during the pandemic as many of us were forced to work from home, but that bakery share has dropped significantly since things have gradually returned to normal.

In fact, Business Insider reports that the company has lost around $100 billion in market value since 2021.

Research from Stanford University has found that working from home causes productivity to drop by almost 20%.

David Atkin, an economics professor at MIT points out, “There's obviously going to be a big difference between someone who already understands the work well and already knows the culture of the firm and how things are done, and now you're saying, ‘OK, now you can work from home a few days a week.”

He went on, “A lot of the discussion now is on where we go on this work-from-home spectrum. Do we go all the way to full work-from-home or the full work-in-the-office? I think we'll end up somewhere in between.”

Guys, it’s Zoom. If Zoom can’t facilitate working from home, who can? Don’t mess this up. Don’t make us bring Skype back.