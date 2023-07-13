Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’

Speaking on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, Malik had an hour-long discussion with the host about his journey from boy band to fatherhood.

Malik admitted while he was close with the other members of One Direction, there were ‘underlying issues’ that caused his departure.

"We were close, we [had] done crazy things with each other that nobody else in the world will ever understand,” said Malik.

"We've been together every day for five years and we got sick of each other.”

As one of five band members, Malik told Cooper he felt mislabeled as the ‘mysterious one’, a label that didn’t sit well with him.

"They just said, 'Oh yeah, you can be the mysterious one,'" Malik recalled.

"That wasn’t necessarily my personality, I’m just chill.”

Malik also confessed to Cooper that he ‘selfishly’ wanted to be the first one to leave the band and start his own solo career.

"Certain people were doing certain things [and] certain people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening so I just got ahead of the curve,” said Malik.

"I selfishly wanted to be the first person to make their own record.”

"I'm passive but when it comes to my music and my business, I'm serious about it and I'm competitive. I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing."

The singer also revealed he felt ‘overexposed’ once the band became a global phenomenon, describing the experience as the reason he prefers to keep a low public profile now.





