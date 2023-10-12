The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Zac Efron Shows Off Insane New Look In 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Zac Efron Shows Off Insane New Look In 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White show off muscular physiques, tiny wrestling shorts and questionable haircuts in the latest trailer for A24 film, 'The Iron Claw'.

The film tells the true story of the Von Erich family, a Texan wrestling dynasty who found fame in the 1980's and were plagued by tragedy. 

Efron plays the role of Kevin Von Erich and Allen White his brother, Kerry, two of the six Von Erich brothers who take on the relentless pressure put on them by father Fritz. 

"Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed," Efron says in the trailer.

"Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed it. We all did."

Lily James also stars in the film as Kevin's wife, Pam.

'The Iron Claw' will be released in cinemas in December 2023. 

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother
NEXT STORY

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Australian performer Vanessa Amorosi claims she had no control over her finances because her mother took over early in her career under the guise of protecting her.
ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, ASIO has warned communities in Australia of “opportunistic violence” as a result of the Hamas-Israel war.
San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

A restaurant in California has warned brunch patrons that if they throw up after going too hard on the mimosas, they will be hit with a $50 cleaning fee.
UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

A job on the UK’s most remote inhabited island is a dream for anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet.
Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

A couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Colorado has reported capturing footage of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot.