Zac Efron Shows Off Insane New Look In 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

The film tells the true story of the Von Erich family, a Texan wrestling dynasty who found fame in the 1980's and were plagued by tragedy.

Efron plays the role of Kevin Von Erich and Allen White his brother, Kerry, two of the six Von Erich brothers who take on the relentless pressure put on them by father Fritz.

"Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed," Efron says in the trailer.

"Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed it. We all did."

Lily James also stars in the film as Kevin's wife, Pam.

'The Iron Claw' will be released in cinemas in December 2023.