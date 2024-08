The 36-year-old actor was said to be taken to a Spanish hospital after an “incident in a swimming pool.”

A representative for the High School Musical actor confirmed to TMZ and People that he was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a “minor swimming incident.”

The rep said “he is fine” following the incident.

The actor later took to his Instagram story to say he is “happy and healthy. Thanks for the well wishes,” with a photo of him working out with two dumbbells.