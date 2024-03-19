The Project

YouTuber MrBeast To Give Away $5 Million On Reality Competition Show On Amazon Prime

Popular YouTuber known for huge money giveaways, Mr Beast, has snagged a reality competition show with Amazon Prime.

The show ‘Beast Games’ will see the competition winner take home a $5 million cash prize, which is believed to be the largest single payout ever in TV history.

In a statement, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said: “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms.

“Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Donaldson will be the show’s host, as well as an executive producer. It is understood he will still be making his YouTube videos for his channel.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world.

“We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

In February, Donaldson spoke to Time Magazine, revealing that his channel generates about $600 to $700 million a year.

“Each video does a couple million in ad revenue, a couple million in brand deals,” Donaldson said. “I’ve reinvested everything to the point of—you could claim—stupidity, just believing that we would succeed. And it’s worked out … I just want to be the best and I want to make the best content possible.”

MrBeast has been creating content since 2016 and now has 345 million subscribers.

His videos typically feature high-end productions, stunts and philanthropy. He once paid for cataract surgeries to help 1,000 blind people regain sight and has given away millions in food and supplies to those in need.

