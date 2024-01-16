The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing

Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing

People have been left feeling repulsed after finding out what really happens when a fly lands on your food.

Whether you're outside having a nice BBQ or eating with the windows open during summer, you are going to experience flies on your food; it happens. These sneaky little pests will ruin your mealtime by landing on your food time and time again, no matter how many times you swat them away.

It's a nuisance we all tolerate; no one would throw out an entire plate of food just because a fly landed on it for a couple of seconds. But now, a new video showing how flies actually eat has made people think twice about the rules we live by.

YouTuber Zack D Films released a video online detailing how flies actually eat when they land upon our food, and it's quite frankly shocking. The little guys don't bust out a knife and fork or even take a bite – they vomit and suck. 

As Zack explains, "Flies actually can't chew like humans, so instead, they sort of puke up a special type of saliva right onto your meal. This saliva contains digestive enzymes that break down your food into a slurpable liquid. The fly then uses its proboscis to suck it up like a smoothie."  

Understandably, this new information has freaked everyone out, with one person commenting, "I was not mentally prepared to learn this", and another saying, "New fear unlocked: "Eating fly saliva".

So, next time you sit down to enjoy an outdoor meal, serve it with a side of fly spray at the ready. 

Baby Boys With Girls Name Predicted To Be Biggest Trend For 2024
NEXT STORY

Baby Boys With Girls Name Predicted To Be Biggest Trend For 2024

Advertisement

Related Articles

Baby Boys With Girls Name Predicted To Be Biggest Trend For 2024

Baby Boys With Girls Name Predicted To Be Biggest Trend For 2024

Baby name experts are predicting baby boys named traditionally 'girl' names will be the biggest trend for 2024.
Experts Reveal Why Cutting Out Your Ex Is Good For Your Brain

Experts Reveal Why Cutting Out Your Ex Is Good For Your Brain

Relationship coaches are speaking out on how cutting your ex out for good is the key to mending a broken heart.
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Misses Brutally Obvious Answer

Wheel of Fortune viewers have been left outraged and perplexed by this contestant's attempts to come up with the missing letters for what seems to be a pretty straightforward question.
Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

Taylor Swift Endorses G Flip's Cover Of Cruel Summer

Taylor Swift has given G Flip's cover of Cruel Summer her seal of approval, liking the Aussie star's post on Instagram.
Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

Sam Kerr Named In 2023 Football's Women’s World Team Of The Year

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has been named in the FIFA FIFPro’s World XI for the second time but missed out on being shortlisted for the Women’s Player of the Year at the FIFA Awards.