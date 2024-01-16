Youtuber Debunks That The 5-Second Rule After Dropping Your Food Is Actually A Thing

Whether you're outside having a nice BBQ or eating with the windows open during summer, you are going to experience flies on your food; it happens. These sneaky little pests will ruin your mealtime by landing on your food time and time again, no matter how many times you swat them away.

It's a nuisance we all tolerate; no one would throw out an entire plate of food just because a fly landed on it for a couple of seconds. But now, a new video showing how flies actually eat has made people think twice about the rules we live by.

YouTuber Zack D Films released a video online detailing how flies actually eat when they land upon our food, and it's quite frankly shocking. The little guys don't bust out a knife and fork or even take a bite – they vomit and suck.

As Zack explains, "Flies actually can't chew like humans, so instead, they sort of puke up a special type of saliva right onto your meal. This saliva contains digestive enzymes that break down your food into a slurpable liquid. The fly then uses its proboscis to suck it up like a smoothie."

Understandably, this new information has freaked everyone out, with one person commenting, "I was not mentally prepared to learn this", and another saying, "New fear unlocked: "Eating fly saliva".

So, next time you sit down to enjoy an outdoor meal, serve it with a side of fly spray at the ready.