YouTube Prankster Voted Into European Parliament

Here’s something to spice up your algorithm: a popular YouTuber from Cyprus has been elected as an Independent MEP to the European Parliament.

Some say it’s the future of democracy, some say it’s the biggest tragedy since Charlie bit that finger.

Fidias Panayiotou has previously described himself as a "professional mistake maker" and rose to fame online through his hijinks, including trying to hug 100 celebrities and spending a week in a coffin.

Electing a professional mistakemaker sounds bad, but remember - America might be about to elect a professional felon.

The 24-year-old has more than 2.6 million subscribers and - despite having no political experience - garnered the third-largest number of votes with 19.4 per cent.

He celebrated his win with a gathering at Eleftheria Square in the island's capital, Nicosia, where he said: "We are writing history. Not just in Cyprus, but internationally."

 Panayiotou concluded his speech with: “Don’t forget to like, subscribe and vote.”

