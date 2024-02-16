Your Social Media Comments About Previous Landlords Could Be Harming Your Chances At Landing A New Rental

The Real Estate Institute of Australia confirmed that agents commonly exchange information about renters who have voiced criticisms online. Meanwhile, tenant advocates report instances of agents trying to access closed Facebook groups to monitor discussions among tenants.

Raising concern about privacy and online monitoring, a tenant reference form hosted on the 2Apply platform, includes a compulsory question asking applicants if they have posted comments on social media that could harm the landlord or agent's reputation.

TikToker, Jordan van den Berg, a prominent advocate for renters, recently removed property managers from the popular tenants' Facebook group 'Don't Rent Me', citing concerns about potential surveillance.

He argued that monitoring social media has a chilling effect on renters calling out dodgy landlords and is unnecessary for processing tenancy applications.

Real Estate Institute of Australia president Leanne Pilkington estimated that about a third of agents include such questions when checking references, suggesting that asking about social media usage aims to assess the potential relationship between agent and tenant.

Joel Dignam of Better Renting criticizes the practice as an abuse of power, calling for better regulation by the state government to prevent discrimination against suitable candidates.

“What it points to is the fact that the application process is so unregulated,” he said.

“Maybe you can’t get kicked out of your current rental [for complaining] but if you apply for your next one in the current market, what will your agent say about you?”

If you are in the process of looking for a rental, you might like to know that third-party application sites like Snug and Ignite do not include questions about social media usage in their reference forms, emphasising a respect for renter privacy.