Your Old VHS Tapes Could Be Worth Heaps Of Cash (If They Are In Good Condition)

VHS tapes likely evoke cherished memories if you are of a certain age.

Friday nights spent perusing the selection at your local video rental store, your neck aching as you tilted your head at an awkward angle to decipher the titles on the spines of the movie covers.

Perhaps you were fortunate enough to possess your own collection of VHS tapes, each one showing signs of wear and tear from countless viewings, especially during those favourite scenes that left the picture quality slightly fuzzy.

Or maybe your grandparents had that one kid film on VHS, a copy of Fantasia perhaps, which you watched on repeat during your visits, even though you weren't really a fan– it was something to do, and the internet didn't exist.

Well, now this stupid nostalgia for an inferior format could make you an absolute bank. People are selling VHS tapes on eBay, and they are going for a boatload of money.

Some cinephiles out there are paying thousands of dollars for old VHS tapes because I assume they are in a state of arrested development and refuse to do therapy.

A quick scan of the bidding site shows that movies from the 80s do very well, with a new copy of the Richard Donner kid's comedy 'The Goonies' going for a ridiculous $125,000 US! With other 80s classics like Gremlins going for just over $1000 and the original Back to the Future a cool $14,000.

But of course, these will probably never be watched; I assume they will be displayed on a shelf or on the wall of someone's underground theatre room or in the background of a 'sassy' YouTube movie reviewer along with Star Wars figurines and a Lego Millennium falcon.

And sure, with streaming sites randomly editing and changing movies (or even removing whole TV series like HBO did with Westworld in the US) there is an advantage to owning physical media. But I think paying over $100k to see young Corey Feldman swear isn't really worth it. In the meantime, hang on to your DVDs – they might also be worth something in a few years.