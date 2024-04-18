Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Could Be 600,000 Years Old

The researchers were looking into more about the coffee plant scientifically known as Coffea arabica in order to protect it from climate change and pests.

Arabica coffee dominates the global coffee market, making up 60 to 70 per cent, while one of Arabica’s parents, Coffea Canephora makes up the rest.

During this research, they discovered the plant has been around for about 600,000 years after two coffee species crossbred with one another.

Biologist Victor Albert at the University of Buffalo co-led the study and told AP that the plant had emerged “prior to any intervention from man.”

The study, published in journal Nature Genetics, looked at the genomes of C. canephora and another parent plant, Coffea eugenioides, along with 30 other arabica plants.

The population of the arabica plant boomed thousands of years before humans started cultivating it. Arabica coffee plants tend to thrive in warm, wet environments. It was around the time of the population boom that the climate created a population bottleneck. This is when only a small number of genetically similar plants survive, giving us the coffee plants that we have today.

This also means that the arabica coffee plant is more vulnerable to disease, including coffee leaf rust.

Researchers are looking into one variety of plants that are resistant to coffee leaf rust, which costs the industry billions of dollars in losses every year.

They are hoping to use sections of its genetic code to help protect the species.