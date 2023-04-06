Your Guide To What Will Actually Be Open Tomorrow And The Easter Long Weekend So You Can Live Your Best Life

Good Friday is considered a ‘restricted trading day’, and therefore most stores will be closed for the day.

Woolworths and Aldi stores will all be closed across the country. Coles will also be closed, aside from a few select stores in South Australia.

Most metropolitan IGA stores will also be closed, however, some regional IGAs will remain open.

Kmart, Big W and Target will also all be closed on Good Friday, as will Bunnings stores.

Bottle shops will also be closed on Good Friday.

Westfield shopping centres will also be closed on Good Friday, besides some WA stores that will remain trading.

While Easter Saturday will see most stores open at their usual trading times, most stores will either be closed or have restricted hours on Easter Sunday.

Kmart stores in NSW and SA will be closed on Easter Sunday, while other states will see reduced hours. Regional Big W stores may remain open while those in metropolitan areas will be closed.

Most Target stores around the country will be open with amended trading hours, however there are some exceptions in NSW where stores will be closed.

Bunnings will also be open with changed trading hours apart from a few NSW stores due to Easter Trading regulations.

Trading hours at Westfields will vary from state to state, but the shopping centres will be open.

Most Woolworths, Coles and Aldi will be open at their normal times, with a few exceptions that may be closed or have changed times.