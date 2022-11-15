Your Green Houseplants May Not Be As Eco-Friendly As You Think, According To Environmentalists

Most of us love having luscious, green plants in our homes, whether we can keep them alive or not is a different question…

However, most of us would assume greenery is only a good thing for our plant and the air in our home, but researchers say that isn’t the case for many of the plants that have become popularised as house plants.

So what’s the environmental impact?

Dr Loren R. Oki is a specialist in environmental horticulture at the University of California and told CNN style “Growing indoor foliage plants is a highly intensive process,"

"There's high plant densities, there's fast turnovers (between growing and shipping plants). It's a really complex system...They require a lot of resources like energy, labour, water, (and) fertilisers," as well as the potting mix.

And waste is an issue as well -- as with many industries, the horticulture sector uses a huge amount of single-use plastic. Preserving soil freshness, plastic pots, fertiliser bags and even the labels used at retailers.

According to the USDA, large growers and plant nurseries use tens of millions of plastic pots in just one single season. Many of which are not fit for recycling leaving a whopping 98% of pots in landfill.

Of course, it’s not all bad and there are environmentally friendly ways of having a luscious plant collection.

Experts say it’s best to focus on choosing locally grown plants, not just the most ‘aesthetically pleasing’ ones.

Use biodegradable pots or containers where possible, and propagate your existing plants.

And for those of you who are not the best at keeping plants alive, try to choose easy-care and more hearty plants to avoid waste.