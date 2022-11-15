The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Your Green Houseplants May Not Be As Eco-Friendly As You Think, According To Environmentalists

Your Green Houseplants May Not Be As Eco-Friendly As You Think, According To Environmentalists

You would think that a luscious green oasis in your home would surely be good for your air quality and our planet, but according to new research that may not be the case. With some plants believed to have a greater toll on ou

Most of us love having luscious, green plants in our homes, whether we can keep them alive or not is a different question… 

However, most of us would assume greenery is only a good thing for our plant and the air in our home, but researchers say that isn’t the case for many of the plants that have become popularised as house plants. 

So what’s the environmental impact? 

Dr Loren R. Oki is a specialist in environmental horticulture at the University of California and told CNN style “Growing indoor foliage plants is a highly intensive process," 

"There's high plant densities, there's fast turnovers (between growing and shipping plants). It's a really complex system...They require a lot of resources like energy, labour, water, (and) fertilisers," as well as the potting mix.

And waste is an issue as well -- as with many industries, the horticulture sector uses a huge amount of single-use plastic. Preserving soil freshness, plastic pots, fertiliser bags and even the labels used at retailers. 

According to the USDA, large growers and plant nurseries use tens of millions of plastic pots in just one single season. Many of which are not fit for recycling leaving a whopping 98% of pots in landfill. 

Of course, it’s  not all bad and there are environmentally friendly ways of having a luscious plant collection.

Experts say it’s best to focus on choosing locally grown plants, not just the most ‘aesthetically pleasing’ ones. 

Use biodegradable pots or containers where possible, and propagate your existing plants.

And for those of you who are not the best at keeping plants alive, try to choose easy-care and more hearty plants to avoid waste.  

King Charles Celebrates First Birthday As Monarch, Releasing New Portrait
NEXT STORY

King Charles Celebrates First Birthday As Monarch, Releasing New Portrait

Advertisement

Related Articles

King Charles Celebrates First Birthday As Monarch, Releasing New Portrait

King Charles Celebrates First Birthday As Monarch, Releasing New Portrait

The King is celebrating his first birthday as monarch as he turns 74.
Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies

Man Returned A Misplaced $7AUD Million Cheque Issued To Haribo Only To Be Rewarded With 6 Packets Of Lollies

A man found a lost cheque issued to Haribo whilst travelling on a train, however, he has revealed how 'cheap' the firm was after they sent him just six packets of lollies as a thank you.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Kherson Liberation Is "Beginning Of The End Of The War"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Kherson Liberation Is "Beginning Of The End Of The War"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with soldiers and citizens at the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailing the withdrawal of Russian occupation as the "beginning of the end" of the war.
Donald Trump To Fight Twitter Ban In US Appeals Court

Donald Trump To Fight Twitter Ban In US Appeals Court

Former United States president Donald Trump has asked a US appeals court to revive his lawsuit against Twitter Inc challenging his permanent suspension from the platform.
The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

The Debate Continues: Boardies Vs. Budgie Smugglers

To Speedo or to board short? That is the eternal question.