The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Your Favourite Love Song Could Reveal What Your Type Of Relationship Attachment

Your Favourite Love Song Could Reveal What Your Type Of Relationship Attachment

A new study has found a link between our favourite songs and our attachment type in relationships.

The three attachment styles were identified as anxious, secure or avoidant.

Ravin Aleai and colleagues, who authored the study, analysed the most popular songs from 1946 to 2015.

A connection was found between participants’ song choices. For instance, participants whose favourite songs contained lyrics expressing violent tendencies had an avoidant attachment in relationships.

The authors said the opposite was true of those with anxious attachment types. 

“Individuals like music with narratives that matched what may be considered validating and self-expressive themes about relationships,” the study said. 

The study also found music over time was more likely to reflect anxious attachment, supporting the theory younger generations are becoming more detached.

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked
NEXT STORY

Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

    Turns Out We Should Be Replacing Our Underwear Every Six To 12 Months, And People Are Shocked

    A TikTok video explaining how long you keep your underwear has led many to realise their trusty favourite may not be so trusty after all.
    Irish Restaurant Hits Back at "False" Review By Showing Customers Empty Plates

    Irish Restaurant Hits Back at "False" Review By Showing Customers Empty Plates

    The owner of Oscars Cafe Bar has fired back at a customer for leaving what he feels to be a dishonest review.
    South Korean Miners Survive On Instant Coffee For Nine Days 

    South Korean Miners Survive On Instant Coffee For Nine Days 

    Sadly, they didn’t have any doughnuts to go with the coffee. 
    Study Finds Bumblebees Love To Play, Showing They Could Have Feelings Just Like Humans

    Study Finds Bumblebees Love To Play, Showing They Could Have Feelings Just Like Humans

    A study on bumblebees has found that the tiny creatures are even more complex and playful than first thought.
    World Record AU$2.5 Billion Up For Grabs In The U.S.

    World Record AU$2.5 Billion Up For Grabs In The U.S.

    The U.S. Powerball jackpot to be drawn this weekend is the largest lotto prize ever offered at an estimated $US1.6 billion ($A2.5 billion), breaking the previous world record the game set in 2016, lottery officials say.