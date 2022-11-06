Your Favourite Love Song Could Reveal What Your Type Of Relationship Attachment

The three attachment styles were identified as anxious, secure or avoidant.

Ravin Aleai and colleagues, who authored the study, analysed the most popular songs from 1946 to 2015.

A connection was found between participants’ song choices. For instance, participants whose favourite songs contained lyrics expressing violent tendencies had an avoidant attachment in relationships.

The authors said the opposite was true of those with anxious attachment types.

“Individuals like music with narratives that matched what may be considered validating and self-expressive themes about relationships,” the study said.

The study also found music over time was more likely to reflect anxious attachment, supporting the theory younger generations are becoming more detached.