The legal battle revolves around allegations that the company has failed to provide its employees with mandatory ten-minute breaks.

Shine Lawyers and the Retail and Fast-Food Workers Union are taking on the class action, which will allege that tens of thousands of former and current KFC workers may have been deprived of the breaks.

The action claims that 90 per cent of those workers are under 24.

KFC said they have not been contacted regarding the class action.