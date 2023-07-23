The Project

Young Women In China Are Rejecting ‘Beauty Duty’ And Dedicating Less Time To Their Appearance

And good for them but I’ve been doing that for years.

The trend has gained traction among feminist groups on the internet and is inspiring women to ditch traditional and social expectations around beauty, dedicating less time and money toward maintaining their appearance. 

This might just be the best trend I’ve ever heard of. These pioneers are shaving their heads and going for the natural fresh face look, finally experiencing the luxury we men get; rolling out of bed and being ready immediately. Well, we shower too but you know what I mean. 

Talking to the ABC, Mable Yang, a 22 year old Chinese woman from the eastern city of Suzhou confessed, “Although I would say it was because I enjoyed doing so, I hoped people would notice how beautiful I look with make-up on.”

Yang went on, “I used to think my eye size wasn't perfectly symmetrical, my nose wasn't tall enough and my skin wasn't as smooth as the pop stars, doubting myself over and over again."

But now, Ms Yang and many others have freed themselves from the burden of the ‘male gaze’, shaving their heads and saying goodbye to makeup. 

“What I want to do in that is make myself as comfortable as possible,” Yang added. 

Yang shared a video to TikTok of her shaving her head, inspiring a wave of support and women sharing their stories of feeling this absurd obligation to look a certain way regardless of how they felt about it. 

While many argue that rejecting beauty standards is potentially risking women’s rights, experts say this is simply out of touch with reality. 

"It does help to diversify Chinese society and liberate Chinese women, [providing them] with more choices," Dr Shen Hsiu-hua, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University told the ABC.

    A chef in the UK secretly filmed herself getting fired from a job, after her boss claims that she was on her phone for “four hours” instead of working.
    Two women have copped huge fines of over $2,000 after they posted selfies with dingoes on K’gari, following an increase in attacks on the island.
    Prince William and Princess Kate have posted a new photo of their eldest son, Prince George, for his 10th birthday.
    Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx says in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.
    Malaysia's government has halted a music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur a day after the frontman of British pop rock band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage and criticised the country's anti-LGBTQI laws.