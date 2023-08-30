The Project

Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

One youngster has gone viral on social media for hilariously chugging a bottle of water while on the big screen at the US Open.

The boy, wearing a John McEnroe hoodie, took the opportunity to entertain the crowd when he noticed himself on the big screen during the first-round match between Tatiana Prozorova and Caroline Wozniacki.

The kid then chugged his Evian water bottle, with the crowd going wild, cheering him on.

People on social media were quick to critique his chugging technique as the young boy was unable to finish the entire bottle.

“He should swirl it first, so it creates a whirlpool-like effect, thus reducing the bottleneck. Amateur move,” one person suggested.

“Lots of frat parties I see on that kid’s horizon,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Healthiest US Open attendant,” another said.

