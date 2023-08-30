Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

The boy, wearing a John McEnroe hoodie, took the opportunity to entertain the crowd when he noticed himself on the big screen during the first-round match between Tatiana Prozorova and Caroline Wozniacki.

The kid then chugged his Evian water bottle, with the crowd going wild, cheering him on.

People on social media were quick to critique his chugging technique as the young boy was unable to finish the entire bottle.

“He should swirl it first, so it creates a whirlpool-like effect, thus reducing the bottleneck. Amateur move,” one person suggested.

“Lots of frat parties I see on that kid’s horizon,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Healthiest US Open attendant,” another said.