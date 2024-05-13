The Project

Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

So I’ve just heard through the grapevine that apparently there’s too much wine in the world and it’s your fault.

Young people are drinking less wine than ever before and decades-old vineyards are being torn up. 

As per ABC News, “A new report from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine shows the world consumed 221 million hectolitres of wine last year.”

What’s a hectolitre, I hear you ask? It’s a litre, but way bigger. Like a whole hecto bigger. Trust me, it’s so much wine. 

But it’s not enough. In wine terms at least. That’s the lowest level of consumption since 1996 and it’s all because these young folk today think they’re too good to drink out of a bag and fall asleep in a park. 

Pia Piggott, an analyst at Rabobank, told the ABC, “People are more health conscious, we're also seeing demographic changes and particularly with younger generations, more competition in the drink space from other categories, so moving away from wines to other alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.”

It’s worth pointing out that the supply and demand for beer is as healthy as it’s ever been. 

This lack of enthusiasm for the grape has seen a price drop by more than half for a bottle of the good stuff. And I mean the real good stuff, the wine with the dusty label and the wax seal that’s so high up on the shelf you need a ladder to get it. 

But wait a minute; how’s this a problem? Doesn’t wine get better with age? So if there’s a surplus now, just keep making it until it’s back in style and by that time, it’ll all be worth way more anyway. I’m wasting my talents on this, I should be an economist. 

