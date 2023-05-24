Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

In the popular 'Am I The Asshole' Reddit thread, the young mum explained that she and her partner are struggling financially and want her retired mum to look after their baby while they try to "fix [their] finances".

"I asked my mum to help me take care of my newborn so I could go back to work once my leave is up," she said, explaining that she is currently the breadwinner in the house and therefore has an obligation to return to work.

"My mum is 64, has been a homemaker/stay-at-home-mum since 1992, and hasn't been part of the workforce since then.

"She's refused, saying she's too old and that she already raised her kids. She also added that if I really wanted this baby, then maybe I should have thought about staying home like she did to take care of it while my partner went to work and provide for us like a "traditional" family and that if she and my dad were able to work it out, so can we."

"She then proceeded to say that she would charge me $20/hr for each hour she takes care of the baby, plus late fees if we are late for pickup, and must provide her with a car seat, stroller, bottles and pretty much double of everything we have at our house to compensate for taking the baby t her house."

Reddit users were quick to run to the comments, saying that the mum was extremely entitled to expect her mother to offer free childcare services.

Many brutally said that they should not have had a baby that they couldn't afford. "Your mother is under no obligation to babysit for you. Why do you have a child you don't seem to know what to do with? And why have you not worked all this out before now?"

"Holy entitlement, Batman. Your mum is in no way obligated to care for YOUR BABY," one user wrote.

"It's generous of her to be willing to do it for pay, and you have the gall to be mad she won't do it for free? She is entitled to spend her life and free time however the hell she wants.

"It's not her fault you're in debt and decided to have a baby you can't afford. The only thing she may have done wrong at some point along the line is raise you to be horribly entitled."

Another said, "While it's nice when grandparents babysit, they aren't obligated to do it. You want a full-time nanny, not a grandma."

"You can't just expect to dump your baby on your mother to look after…In the end, it's your responsibility to care for your child and work that out around work; if you couldn't manage that, you shouldn't be making babies," another wrote.