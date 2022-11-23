The Project

Young Mum Named A ‘Saviour’ After Discovering Trick to Instantly Settle Her Newborn

A young mother thought she had exhausted all the usual methods of getting her baby to stop crying when she discovered a neat little trick that she claims works very quickly, every time.

Micha Bailey, a mother from England, took to TikTok to post a video demonstrating how she holds her baby to instantly calm down the newborn.

Hoping to help other parents struggling with crying babies, Bailey demonstrates how she gets down low and, while holding her baby, gently drops into a squatting position and bounces back up.

As promised, Micha’s baby stops crying right away.

She also adds that the movement will hopefully “tighten my bum up”.

Essentially what Micha has done here is a variation of rocking or bouncing her child, a movement that typically settles most newborns.

Newborns are, of course, notorious for being very difficult to comfort at times, the science behind this being that they want to ensure parents never get any peace. Don’t fact check us on that.

The genius of it, however, is the built-in home workout, for now at least.

As one person commented, it’s great until the baby is a lot heavier and still relies on the motion in order to settle. Then it's back issues galore.

While I’m in love with Micha’s innovation and enthusiasm, I have to say, I really don’t know how many of those squats I’d have in me.

Never mind at 3am when I’ve had maybe two hours of sleep (if I’m lucky) and every bit of me is sore from the day.

But, having been that parent cradling a crying baby after trying everything I can possibly think of to comfort them, I’d surely be able to pop out a squat or two.

I mean, I can do it at the gym with a trainer yelling at me while I’m crying, so why not?

The long-awaited Avatar sequel is set to hit cinemas soon, but a new report has found that the movie needs to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” just to break even.
Big news, everyone. The record has finally fallen.
As if seeing Adele wasn’t already spectacular, the pop star only goes and pulls off a sensational vanishing act. But, no one can figure out how the singer pulled it off.
Gino has been officially crowned the world’s oldest living dog by the Guinness World Records.
A new State of the Climate report by the CSIRO has detailed the worsening weather conditions Australia may experience due to rising global temperatures.