Young Mum Named A ‘Saviour’ After Discovering Trick to Instantly Settle Her Newborn

Micha Bailey, a mother from England, took to TikTok to post a video demonstrating how she holds her baby to instantly calm down the newborn.

Hoping to help other parents struggling with crying babies, Bailey demonstrates how she gets down low and, while holding her baby, gently drops into a squatting position and bounces back up.

As promised, Micha’s baby stops crying right away.

She also adds that the movement will hopefully “tighten my bum up”.

Essentially what Micha has done here is a variation of rocking or bouncing her child, a movement that typically settles most newborns.

Newborns are, of course, notorious for being very difficult to comfort at times, the science behind this being that they want to ensure parents never get any peace. Don’t fact check us on that.

The genius of it, however, is the built-in home workout, for now at least.

As one person commented, it’s great until the baby is a lot heavier and still relies on the motion in order to settle. Then it's back issues galore.

While I’m in love with Micha’s innovation and enthusiasm, I have to say, I really don’t know how many of those squats I’d have in me.

Never mind at 3am when I’ve had maybe two hours of sleep (if I’m lucky) and every bit of me is sore from the day.

But, having been that parent cradling a crying baby after trying everything I can possibly think of to comfort them, I’d surely be able to pop out a squat or two.

I mean, I can do it at the gym with a trainer yelling at me while I’m crying, so why not?