Young Man Who Nearly Died After Vaping Now Educating Others On The Risks Of E-Cigarettes

Twenty-two-year-old Xavier Roper's 9-month vaping habit landed him in the ICU, where he almost suffocated.

And he’s one of many to end up in hospital.

Speaking to The Project, Xavier said his habit started from just sharing a vape with friends at parties, before snowballing into a serious problem.

“It started off really slowly when I first did it,” Xavier said. “Just having a puff from my friends at a party here and there.”

“Eventually you buy your own one from the tobacconist and it just spirals into you just having a hit every 15 minutes or so.”

Xavier said he had smoked cigarettes in the past but found vapes to be more insidious.

“With a cigarette, you actually have to take it out of the box, go outside and you've got negative effects like it smells, people look at you badly,” he explained.

“But with a vape, it never has to leave your hand, you can be sitting in bed all day just sucking it back and forth and you never even have to move.”