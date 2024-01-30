The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Young Man Who Nearly Died After Vaping Now Educating Others On The Risks Of E-Cigarettes

Young Man Who Nearly Died After Vaping Now Educating Others On The Risks Of E-Cigarettes

Young Aussies who’ve come close to death or serious illness because of vaping are now sharing their stories, as part of NSW Health campaign to deter others from taking up e-cigarettes.

Twenty-two-year-old Xavier Roper's 9-month vaping habit landed him in the ICU, where he almost suffocated.

And he’s one of many to end up in hospital.

Speaking to The Project, Xavier said his habit started from just sharing a vape with friends at parties, before snowballing into a serious problem. 

“It started off really slowly when I first did it,” Xavier said. “Just having a puff from my friends at a party here and there.”

“Eventually you buy your own one from the tobacconist and it just spirals into you just having a hit every 15 minutes or so.”

Xavier said he had smoked cigarettes in the past but found vapes to be more insidious. 

“With a cigarette, you actually have to take it out of the box, go outside and you've got negative effects like it smells, people look at you badly,” he explained.

“But with a vape, it never has to leave your hand, you can be sitting in bed all day just sucking it back and forth and you never even have to move.”

South East Queensland On Flooding Alert As More Rain Expected To Hit
NEXT STORY

South East Queensland On Flooding Alert As More Rain Expected To Hit

Advertisement

Related Articles

South East Queensland On Flooding Alert As More Rain Expected To Hit

South East Queensland On Flooding Alert As More Rain Expected To Hit

More rain is set to lash Queensland, prompting warnings of life-threatening flash flooding in the southeast.
Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Chiropractor and health influencer Dr Patrick Flynn has divided opinions after claiming women "need and deserve more sleep", saying they require one to two hours more rest at night than men.
Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

The chair of the English Breakfast Society has caused a stir after claiming pineapple should replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plates of a full English breakfast.
World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

If you're afraid of heights, look away because South Korea is getting set to build the world's highest spokeless Ferris wheel.
Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is likely to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas in a whirlwind trip to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, before continuing on to Melbourne for the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.