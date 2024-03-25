Young Drivers Who Own Their Own Car Are More Likely To Write Them Off

A study of 20,000 NSW drivers on their red P-plates found those with their own car were 2.7 times more likely to be involved in crashes resulting in hospitalisation or death in the first year after getting their licence.

Results showed the crash risk also extended years later when those with their own car had a 50 per cent greater risk three years after getting their licence and a 10 per cent greater risk after seven years.

The study's co-author, UNSW professor Rebecca Ivers, said the research sent a clear message to parents: "Don't buy your kids a car and give them unlimited access to it".

"In high-income countries like Australia, there's a culture that says you get your own car, you’re out on the road and you're free and independent," she said.

"Unfortunately at this age, with limited experience on the road, it’s a very dangerous time for young drivers and then there seems to be something about owning their own car and having greater access that might mean they drive differently than if they were driving the family car."

Rates of risky driving and the use of alcohol and drugs were also found to be higher in people driving their own car than those borrowing a family car.

With AAP.