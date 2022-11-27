You May Not Need To Drink Two Litres Of Water A Day, According To A New Study

Researchers at the University of Aberdeen collaborated with scientists around the world to survey participants from 23 different countries to understand how much water people are drinking.

Some of 5,604 participants also drank water with a stable isotope of the element, deuterium replacing hydrogen molecules, allowing scientists to know how quickly the water was being turned over in the body.

It was found, on average, men aged between 20 and 35 turned over 4.2 litres a day, while women aged 20 to 40 turned over 3.3 litres. This amount also decreased as they got older.

People who lived in hotter countries, as well as those who were pregnant or breastfeeding, also consumed more water than average.

But the study found that the eight glasses of water, or two litres, recommendation may actually be too much, because we get a lot of our water from the foods we eat.

"The original estimate of two litres a day comes from a slight miscalculation," Professor John Speakman from the University of Aberdeen told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"The water that we'd need to drink is the difference between the total water that we need to ingest and the amount that we get from our food.

"Because people under-report how much they eat, there's a misestimate and so you overestimate the amount of water that's needed."

Speakman said that just because a person has a high turnover of water, doesn’t mean they need to drink that same amount to replenish hydration.

"Even if a male in his 20s has a water turnover of 4.2 litres per day, he does not need to drink 4.2 litres of water each day," he said.

"About 15 percent of this value reflects surface water exchange and water produced from metabolism.

"The actual required water intake is about 3.6 litres per day. Since most foods also contain water, a substantial amount of water is provided just by eating.

The study concludes that people only need to be drinking between 1.5 litres and 1.8 litres a day.