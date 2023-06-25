You Could Travel With Your Pets Inside The Airplane Cabin, But It Comes With An Expensive Catch

In April 2022, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority made it legal for passengers to bring their pets with them while travelling. However, it was up to individual airlines and pilots to implement the new safety rules.

Currently, pets are not allowed on commercial flights from Australia and New Zealand.

Skye Pet Travel is looking to revolutionise the way pets fly in and out of the country.

After many months of organising logistics, the company had their maiden flight in June 2023, flying between Australia and the UK, with 19 humans, 23 dogs and one cat. The tickets cost $15,000 for an unaccompanied pet and $40,000 to travel on the jet with your pet.

Speaking to ABC, the founder of Skye Pet Travel, Joanna Maddison, said of the hefty price tag, “There's no denying it's an expensive service, that's just the reality of charter aircraft. But I really want to make it an affordable service for people.”

Maddison went on to explain that this option was much cheaper than hiring a private jet for you and your furry friend, which could millions of dollars.

Maddison also said that all of the dogs got along very well and all remained calm for the duration of the flight. She also explained that there was a designated toileting area for the animals.

One of the passengers on the flight, Penny Forshaw, told ABC that the expensive flight was worth it to ensure that her fur babies were safe. “I don’t have children. My animals are the equivalent of human babies for me.”

“Ultimately it is a lot of money, but I would never forgive myself if anything happened to my girls, they are my world. It was a no-brainer for me.”