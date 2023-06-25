The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

You Could Travel With Your Pets Inside The Airplane Cabin, But It Comes With An Expensive Catch

You Could Travel With Your Pets Inside The Airplane Cabin, But It Comes With An Expensive Catch

There is a travel company offering passengers the opportunity to have their beloved pets travel inside the cabin with them, as opposed to storing them in the cargo alongside luggage. But, it comes with a hefty price tag.

In April 2022, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority made it legal for passengers to bring their pets with them while travelling. However, it was up to individual airlines and pilots to implement the new safety rules.

Currently, pets are not allowed on commercial flights from Australia and New Zealand.

Skye Pet Travel is looking to revolutionise the way pets fly in and out of the country.

After many months of organising logistics, the company had their maiden flight in June 2023, flying between Australia and the UK, with 19 humans, 23 dogs and one cat. The tickets cost $15,000 for an unaccompanied pet and $40,000 to travel on the jet with your pet.

Speaking to ABC, the founder of Skye Pet Travel, Joanna Maddison, said of the hefty price tag, “There's no denying it's an expensive service, that's just the reality of charter aircraft. But I really want to make it an affordable service for people.”

Maddison went on to explain that this option was much cheaper than hiring a private jet for you and your furry friend, which could millions of dollars.

Maddison also said that all of the dogs got along very well and all remained calm for the duration of the flight. She also explained that there was a designated toileting area for the animals.

One of the passengers on the flight, Penny Forshaw, told ABC that the expensive flight was worth it to ensure that her fur babies were safe. “I don’t have children. My animals are the equivalent of human babies for me.”

“Ultimately it is a lot of money, but I would never forgive myself if anything happened to my girls, they are my world. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People
NEXT STORY

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

    Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

    Safety inspectors have boarded the Titan submersible’s main support ship as an investigation is launched into the deep-sea vessel’s fatal implosion.
    Russian Rebel Group Turns Back After Marching Towards Moscow

    Russian Rebel Group Turns Back After Marching Towards Moscow

    It’s been dubbed the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s leadership in history.
    A Victorian Renter Has Been Evicted Because Of His 'Hermit-Like' Tendencies

    A Victorian Renter Has Been Evicted Because Of His 'Hermit-Like' Tendencies

    As anyone who has been looking for a rental property in the last five years knows the market is ridiculous, be it exorbitant prices, unbelievable demand or even just bizarre living conditions (a balcony is NOT a bedroom).
    Bride Ejects Groom’s Entire Family From Their Wedding For Not Following Their Rules

    Bride Ejects Groom’s Entire Family From Their Wedding For Not Following Their Rules

    A bride has taken to a popular Reddit channel to explain why she kicked out her husband’s family from their wedding.
    Woman Crowned Owner Of The UK’s Filthiest Car

    Woman Crowned Owner Of The UK’s Filthiest Car

    It can be a bit of a slog keeping on top of cleaning and chores. But one woman in the UK has possibly taken it a little too far, and has won the title of ‘UK’s Filthiest Car’.