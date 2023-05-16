You Could Soon Be Able To Travel From Sydney To London In Just Two Hours...But Via Space

Flying through space could be the answer to cutting travel times.

According to studies funded by the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, suborbital space flight has “benign” effects on the body, The Times reported.

Suborbital flight sees the aircraft flown into space, followed by a rapid descent back to Earth and to the destination.

According to the study in Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance, flights between London and Sydney could be as little as two hours.

“Commercial suborbital space flights are now available for tourism and scientific research and are ultimately anticipated to mature into extremely fast point-to-point travel, e.g. London to Sydney in less than two hours,” it said.

Currently, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic offers suborbital flights for more than $655,000 a seat, with the first flights hoped to take off in about two years.

According to the report, most people will be able to handle suborbital travel, with only some health conditions difficult to travel with high G-forces.

The Times reports regulators believe with time, suborbital travel will be affordable for all.