You Could Get Paid $2000 To Read Your Favourite Books In Bed

Experts are looking into how reading can impact the quality of sleep.

The successful applicant will be participating in the study for two months.

One month will be spent reading a book before sleep, and the second month will be without reading a book.

The applicant will also be given a sleep-tracking device to monitor the differences and to determine whether reading before tucking in for a good night’s sleep has any effect on sleep quality.

At the end of the experiment, the applicant will be asked to fill out a survey to explain how they felt reading a book before bed impacted their sleep.

The remote job has been listed by UK company Get Laid Beds.

“There is a wide held belief that switching off screens and picking up a book as we wind down before bed has a significant impact on our ability to sleep,” sleep expert, Dr Daisy Sharer, told the Daily Record.

“This experiment wants to go slightly further to assess exactly how long someone should read before bed, what they should read as well as directly comparing what happens is we choose to do the opposite and not read at all before bed.

“The resulting data should give us a good indication of what measures when it comes to reading, people should take if they struggle to get consistently good sleep at night.”

To apply for the remote role, you must be 18 or over and be eligible to work in the UK.