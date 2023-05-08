The Project

You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X this month, finance and money site, FinanceBuzz, is looking for someone to watch all the Fast & Furious Movies.

They want someone to track the damages from all the car crashes in the 10 films. The team at FinanceBuzz will then use the data to estimate the insurance impact of reckless driving in the films.

“We’ll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1000 ($AU 1,480), plus $100 ($AU 148) to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family,” their website reads.

“There’s no car-movie franchise more iconic than the Fast films, and with a box office gross in the billions, the series generates serious cash.”

“At FinanceBuzz, we help people save money on their biggest expenses, including car insurance, and we wondered - what would that kind of driving do to your insurance costs?”

To be eligible, the applicant must be based in the United States and be at least 18 years of age.

Image: Universal Pictures

