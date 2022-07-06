You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

The Paradiso Art Hotel in Ibiza offers guests a free night’s stay in their Zero Suite, a beautifully decorated, aesthetically pleasing room.

Of course, the small catch is having to be very confident in public.

The room is essentially a glass-walled box in the middle of the hotel lobby.

The hotel allows you to spend one night free in the room, describing it as “not suitable for wallflowers” and “also available for artistic performances, radio broadcasts, DJ sets… the possibilities are endless as long as you like. Being the centre of attention.”

Inevitably, once social media heard about the room, influencers flocked to the hotel to try it out for themselves.

One TikTok user by the same of Olympia Anley rushed to the hotel to test the room out.

“I’ve made a lot of friends tonight,” she captioned the video.

In a follow-up post, she explained more about the room.

“So, for the people freaking out going, ‘Oh my God, they can see you’, yes, they can – the walls are glass,” she explained.

“But there is a bathroom, you just go through here, and it has a door and opaque walls.”

While some suggested they would not be bothered by the glass walls, many admitted they wouldn’t be able to go through with it, even if it was a free night’s stay.

“This would be my worst nightmare,” one commented.

“I can’t explain why but this would make me feel the same as the dreams where u accidentally go in public with no clothes on,” said another.

If you don’t fancy people staring at you while you sleep, the hotel does offer rooms with walls, but sadly those ones cost money.