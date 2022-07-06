The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

You Can Stay In This Ibiza Hotel For Free – But There’s One Small Catch

Amazing news, you can now stay in Ibiza for free! There’s just one small detail you should know before booking.

The Paradiso Art Hotel in Ibiza offers guests a free night’s stay in their Zero Suite, a beautifully decorated, aesthetically pleasing room.   

   

Of course, the small catch is having to be very confident in public.   

   

The room is essentially a glass-walled box in the middle of the hotel lobby.   

   

The hotel allows you to spend one night free in the room, describing it as “not suitable for wallflowers” and “also available for artistic performances, radio broadcasts, DJ sets… the possibilities are endless as long as you like. Being the centre of attention.”   

   

Inevitably, once social media heard about the room, influencers flocked to the hotel to try it out for themselves.   

   

One TikTok user by the same of Olympia Anley rushed to the hotel to test the room out.   

   

“I’ve made a lot of friends tonight,” she captioned the video.   

   

In a follow-up post, she explained more about the room.   

   

“So, for the people freaking out going, ‘Oh my God, they can see you’, yes, they can – the walls are glass,” she explained.   

   

“But there is a bathroom, you just go through here, and it has a door and opaque walls.”   

   

While some suggested they would not be bothered by the glass walls, many admitted they wouldn’t be able to go through with it, even if it was a free night’s stay.   

   

“This would be my worst nightmare,” one commented.   

   

“I can’t explain why but this would make me feel the same as the dreams where u accidentally go in public with no clothes on,” said another.   

   

If you don’t fancy people staring at you while you sleep, the hotel does offer rooms with walls, but sadly those ones cost money. 

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named
NEXT STORY

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Australia’s Biggest “Sh*ttest” Tourist Attraction Has Been Named

Finally, the question nobody asked has been answered: What is Australia’s “shittest big thing”?
Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Cold, Wet Weather in Sydney Encourages Rats to Infest Houses

Just when we thought it couldn’t get much worse for soggy old Sydney, the rats have joined the equation.
Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

A woman in the UK has been slammed online after she rang police demanding they get rid of a spider from her home.
Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Anthony Albanese’s Weird Pizza Choice Revealed

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s pizza choice has been revealed in a sneaky photo from Perth radio station 6PR.
South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

South Australia is changing its laws to make it easier for customers to use their own containers to take away food.