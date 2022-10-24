You Can Now Win Prizes For Choosing The Worst Seat On A Plane

No one likes the middle seat on a plane. You don’t get the luxury of the aisle seat or the views of the window seat; you’re just stuck in the middle.

Virgin Australia, however, is about to change the game.

The airline has created a compelling incentive for passengers to book the middle seat on their next flight by launching the Middle Seat Lottery.

The lottery allows members of the airline’s frequent flyer program, who have chosen to sit in the middle, the eligibility to enter a lottery where they can win weekly prizes totalling $230,000.

Lucky passengers can win major prizes such as a Caribbean cruise for two, a Cairns adventure pack, a helicopter pub crawl in Darwin and one winner will be vaulted to platinum frequent flyer status and receive one million points.

“This year alone we have launched new partnerships with Betty’s Burgers, Boost Juice, Myer and P.E Nation, along with Qatar Airways and United Airlines, and now we’re giving our loyal guests the opportunity to win from a prize pool valued at over $230,000 for simply sitting in a middle seat,” Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka told the Herald Sun.

The lottery is part of Virgin Australia’s ‘Bring on Wonderful’ campaign, which aims to “make flying better than ‘nice’”.