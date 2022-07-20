You Can Now Take Uni Classes About Harry Styles

Texas State University is offering a course called ‘Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture’.

It is being run by Louie Dean Valencia, the associate professor of digital history, who announced the new class on Twitter.

“It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description),” he said.

The course description says it will focus on Styles “and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism”.

Explaining what the course will entail, Valencia told KXAN the call will look at history from the last 12 years, centred around Harry Styles.

“So, it is about Harry Styles in the same way that some classes are about the Beatles and you might take a class like that to learn about, ‘What were the ‘60s like?’” Valencia said.

“This class will give you an idea of questions around globalism, issues around gender, sexuality, race, and really trying to kind of peel apart how did we become a part of the world that we’re living in today?”

The class will count towards degrees in European or world history, international studies, pop culture, diversity, and women’s and gender studies.