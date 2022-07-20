The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

You Can Now Take Uni Classes About Harry Styles

You Can Now Take Uni Classes About Harry Styles

An American college is offering a world-first course in the studies of Harry Styles, if that floats your boat.

Texas State University is offering a course called ‘Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture’.

It is being run by Louie Dean Valencia, the associate professor of digital history, who announced the new class on Twitter.

“It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description),” he said.

The course description says it will focus on Styles “and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism”.

Explaining what the course will entail, Valencia told KXAN the call will look at history from the last 12 years, centred around Harry Styles.

“So, it is about Harry Styles in the same way that some classes are about the Beatles and you might take a class like that to learn about, ‘What were the ‘60s like?’” Valencia said.

“This class will give you an idea of questions around globalism, issues around gender, sexuality, race, and really trying to kind of peel apart how did we become a part of the world that we’re living in today?”

The class will count towards degrees in European or world history, international studies, pop culture, diversity, and women’s and gender studies.

Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships
NEXT STORY

Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

    Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

    Patterson is the first Australian woman to win a high jump gold at a world championship or Olympics. 
    Clever Way Boss Allows Employees To Stay Focused

    Clever Way Boss Allows Employees To Stay Focused

    A video has emerged illustrating how office workers retain productivity.
    Vlogger's Mind Blown When Discovering Most ‘Efficient Way’ To Cut An Orange

    Vlogger's Mind Blown When Discovering Most ‘Efficient Way’ To Cut An Orange

    They say you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. But reinventing cutting oranges will apparently blow your mind.
    Netflix Loses Almost One Million Subscribers In Last Three Months

    Netflix Loses Almost One Million Subscribers In Last Three Months

    Soaring inflation and tougher competitors are being blamed for Netflix losing almost one million subscribers.
    US House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill

    US House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill

    The US House of Representatives has passed a bill protecting gay marriage rights after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade imperilled similar precedents that protected rights to same-sex relationships.