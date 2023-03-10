You Can Now Study A Course On A Taylor Swift Song At Stanford University

The 10-minute track was written in 2012 for Swift’s ‘Red’ album.

The course is part of Stanford’s ITALIC 99 courses, which are designed to “offer students an introduction to topics taught by the alumni of the program.”

“With each quarter offering unique courses, these student-led classes are focused on hands-on learning and have included topics such as travel sketching, watercolour, music composition, improv acting, animation, and digital art, among many others,” the website states.

However, Stanford University is not the first to offer tertiary education on Taylor Swift music.

In 2022, New York University launched an undergraduate course called ‘The Taylor Swift Songbook’.

Queen’s University in Canada also offers a course in ‘Taylor Swift’s Literary Legacy’.