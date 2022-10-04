You Can Now Order A ‘Bluey’ Birth Certificate For Your Newborn Bub, But There’s A Catch

Parents can order everyone’s favourite blue heeler on their newborn’s birth certificate, with commemorative Bluey-themed certificates now available to buy.

The certificates come in three styles, all featuring Bluey herself.

Two designs feature Bluey by herself, with the third featuring the whole family on a beach.

Unfortunately, there is a catch.

Only those residing in Queensland or babies born or adopted in the state can apply for the Bluey certificate.

“Commemorative certificates are keepsakes and not official proof of identity documents,” the Queensland government website states.

“They can be purchased at any time for people of any age who were born or adopted in Queensland.”

Each commemorative certificate costs $27.30 and can be purchased on the Queensland government website.