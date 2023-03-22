The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

You Can Now Live At Sea For $45,000 A Year On The Ultimate Bucket List Cruise

You Can Now Live At Sea For $45,000 A Year On The Ultimate Bucket List Cruise

Life at Sea Cruises is offering a three-year-long cruise for AUD$45,000 per year.

The three-year voyage promises to tick off 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World, 375 ports across 135 countries and all 7 continents.

The cruise sets sail from Istanbul on November 1 on the MV Gemini, which has 400 cabins and can hold up to 1074 passengers.

But if you were worried about how you were going to fund this three-year trip, you are also able to work on the ship. In an effort to create a home away from home, the cruise ship is completely fitted out with an office area.

“We have developed a first-of-its-kind Business Center at sea with two meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library, a relaxing lounge and a cafe,” the website explained. It also highlighted that people looking to work from the sea might be eligible for tax benefits as international residents.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs,” explains Mikael Petterson, Managing Director of Life at Sea Cruises.

“There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers.”

The company has created a comprehensive package that allows travellers to have friends and family visit them for free and free access to medical care.

“From a pod system embarkation process to free medical visits, from free Wi-Fi to the ability to invite friends and family for free, we have thought of everything you need on an everyday basis to live your life to its fullest.”

Image: Life at Sea Cruises

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square
NEXT STORY

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Advertisement

Related Articles

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Proposing via a gigantic billboard in Times Square, romantic gesture or tacky?
Mystery Minions Have Started To Pop Up Around An Aussie Country Town

Mystery Minions Have Started To Pop Up Around An Aussie Country Town

A rural Victorian town called Warrak has an anonymous community-minded culprit littering the town with adorable minion sculptures.
Aussie Mum Attempts To Recreate Bluey Mudcake Hack And Fails Miserably

Aussie Mum Attempts To Recreate Bluey Mudcake Hack And Fails Miserably

Spot the difference.
Woolies Expands Into The Telehealth Market

Woolies Expands Into The Telehealth Market

Your Woolies Worth now includes getting warts burnt off.
Vintage CorningWare Dishes Are Being Listed For Over $10,000 On eBay, Time To Check Grandma’s Cupboards

Vintage CorningWare Dishes Are Being Listed For Over $10,000 On eBay, Time To Check Grandma’s Cupboards

It’s time to check nan’s cupboards because vintage CorningWare dishes are being listed for thousands on eBay.