You Can Now Live At Sea For $45,000 A Year On The Ultimate Bucket List Cruise

The three-year voyage promises to tick off 13 of the 14 Wonders of the World, 375 ports across 135 countries and all 7 continents.

The cruise sets sail from Istanbul on November 1 on the MV Gemini, which has 400 cabins and can hold up to 1074 passengers.

But if you were worried about how you were going to fund this three-year trip, you are also able to work on the ship. In an effort to create a home away from home, the cruise ship is completely fitted out with an office area.

“We have developed a first-of-its-kind Business Center at sea with two meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library, a relaxing lounge and a cafe,” the website explained. It also highlighted that people looking to work from the sea might be eligible for tax benefits as international residents.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs,” explains Mikael Petterson, Managing Director of Life at Sea Cruises.

“There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers.”

The company has created a comprehensive package that allows travellers to have friends and family visit them for free and free access to medical care.

“From a pod system embarkation process to free medical visits, from free Wi-Fi to the ability to invite friends and family for free, we have thought of everything you need on an everyday basis to live your life to its fullest.”

Image: Life at Sea Cruises