The minds at UK-based Jessica Flint Fine Jewellery have devised an engagement ring that you can wear on your feet, costing only £1,790, just $3,500.

The silver ring is made with 1.10ct green sapphires and is set in 0.010ct lab-grown diamond halo.

If you are worried about wearing something so valuable on your comfy Crocs, the charms are designed to be screwed on.