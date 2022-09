The new iOS 16 update allows iMessages to be edited and even unsend a message sent by mistake.

But there’s a time limit on the new functions.

Users can only unsend a message within two minutes of it being sent, while editing has a time limit of 15 minutes.

The new function only works for iMessages and only if the person receiving the messages also has the latest iOS 16 update installed.

The iOS 16 update is available for iPhone models released in 2017 or later.