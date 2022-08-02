You Can Now Eat Gourmet Cat Food For Humans At This New York Restaurant

The purr-fect dining experience is upon us, as one pet food company is set out to open an Italian restaurant that intends to “mirror the sensory experience of cats at mealtime”.

Do you have to eat on all fours? I mean, no one is stopping you, but that would be a bit weird.

Pet food company Fancy Feast will open a pop-up restaurant in New York and will be serving cat food-inspired dishes to a lucky handful of diners.

The pet food company has designed a specialty menu in collaboration with chef Amanda Hassner and Michelin star chef Cesare Casella.

The menu will feature dishes inspired by tinned cat food from the pet food company with dishes like ‘salmone con pomodorini’ and ‘brasato di manzo’, according to a sample menu posted by the company.

“Food has the power to connect us to others in meaningful ways and take us to places we have never been,” said Hassner.

Hassner intends for the dishes to be “prepared in ways that help cat owners understand how their cats experience food – from flavor, to texture, to form”.

Reservations for the restaurant will open soon, but be quick, only 16 lucky cat aficionados will be lucky enough to dine at the restaurant.

I wonder if you’ll be allowed to bring your cat?