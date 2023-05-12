The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

The Michelin-star meals with extraordinary views come at an eye-watering price.

Apparently, a reservation at Hogs Breath just won’t cut it for some people.

If you’ve ever had dreams of dining amongst the stars (less Brad Pitt and more burning balls of light), your fantasy has become a reality.

Vincent Farret d’Astiès, a former air traffic controller, has announced his new space tourism venture 'Zephalto', which is set to offer a floating intergalactic dining experience unlike any other.

Six lucky diners will be floated up to the edge of the atmosphere in a pressurised capsule attached to a stratospheric balloon - known as Celeste.

There they will enjoy a luxurious three-course French meal and indulge in multiple glasses of exquisite French wine.

Sounds pretty cool right? Well, the only thing higher than the capsule is the price of the experience.

The French company is currently offering pre-reservation tickets priced at £8,726 (10,000 euros), with the total cost of the trip amounting to £104,722 (120,000 euros).

Turns out the cost of living on Earth is nothing compared to the cost of dining in space.

The initial flights, scheduled from late 2024 to mid-2025, have already been fully booked, and pre-reservation slots for trips from mid-2025 onwards are currently available for purchase.

But if I were you I’d just wait till a good Groupon deal popped up.

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year
NEXT STORY

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

The rumour mill might be in overdrive, but we are hoping it's 'lights out and away we go'' for Daniel Ricciardo once again.
Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

It’s genius, it really is.
Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

A vegan passenger has slammed KLM Royal Dutch Airlines after claiming she was served fruit and nuts as a hot meal alternative.
Coca-Cola Has Changed The Name Of Its Sugar-Free Drink Yet Again

Coca-Cola Has Changed The Name Of Its Sugar-Free Drink Yet Again

After customers finally got on board with the “Coca-Cola No Sugar” name, the sugar-free beverage is getting a new name.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Banned From Addressing Eurovision Audience

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Banned From Addressing Eurovision Audience

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was set to make a surprise appearance during this year's Eurovision Song Contest final but has since been banned from addressing the audience.