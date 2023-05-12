You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

Apparently, a reservation at Hogs Breath just won’t cut it for some people.

If you’ve ever had dreams of dining amongst the stars (less Brad Pitt and more burning balls of light), your fantasy has become a reality.

Vincent Farret d’Astiès, a former air traffic controller, has announced his new space tourism venture 'Zephalto', which is set to offer a floating intergalactic dining experience unlike any other.

Six lucky diners will be floated up to the edge of the atmosphere in a pressurised capsule attached to a stratospheric balloon - known as Celeste.

There they will enjoy a luxurious three-course French meal and indulge in multiple glasses of exquisite French wine.

Sounds pretty cool right? Well, the only thing higher than the capsule is the price of the experience.

The French company is currently offering pre-reservation tickets priced at £8,726 (10,000 euros), with the total cost of the trip amounting to £104,722 (120,000 euros).

Turns out the cost of living on Earth is nothing compared to the cost of dining in space.

The initial flights, scheduled from late 2024 to mid-2025, have already been fully booked, and pre-reservation slots for trips from mid-2025 onwards are currently available for purchase.

But if I were you I’d just wait till a good Groupon deal popped up.