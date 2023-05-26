The Project

You Can Get Paid To Lie In Bed For Two Months To Help Future Space Travellers

I would have made millions during lockdown.

Who doesn’t love a good lie in?

Staying all nice and cozy under the covers on a Sunday morning as birds chirp outside your window or taking your morning coffee back to bed as you scroll Instagram, just being a huge lazy ball of bliss.

Wouldn’t life be amazing if that could be your job, well get your pyjamas on because that dream is a reality.

The European Space Agency wants to pay twelve people €18,000 euros (or about $AU 29,000) to lie in bed for two months.

It’s part of a study on the effects of lying in bed all day on the body, with future astronauts potentially spending heaps of time lying down as they travel to distant planets.

The ESA needs to know if these space people will have permanent jelly legs.

The job sounds easy, just getting to lie in all day, but sadly it’s a little more complicated than that.

For a large part of the study, the beds will be tilted up with feet in the air, plus you have to go into a centrifuge and do all other sorts of weird and whacky maneuvers while keeping one shoulder on the mattress at all times.

If this still sounds right up your alley, sadly you are too late, the study has already begun, and they have their lazy participants.

So, you’ll just have to hope they do it again, or just start your own space program and do the same experiment on yourself.

