You Can Blame The Cold Weather For Why You Might Be Feeling Sad

Psychologist and Headspace Mental Health expert, Carly Dober, told PEDESTRIAN.TV that seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is the same as other depression conditions, but it will be brought on by the seasons, and unfortunately it is likely that it will come at the same time of year every year.

She explained that if you find yourself feeling sad, lethargic, have no interest in your usual activities, oversleeping, it is possible that you may be experiencing SAD.

Although it is predominantly experienced during the cooler, gloomier months, people can also experience seasonal depression during warmer months. “This might be in part due to the increase in humidity, leaving people tired and lethargic. Increased humidity, heat and pollen are likely to be the cause of summertime blues.”

Dober explained some of the risk factors that may make people more susceptible to this mental health disorder.

“Risk factors for developing SAD include having a family history of SAD, already having depression or bipolar disorder, low levels of Vitamin D, living far from the equator, and shift workers who already can experience minimal daylight,” Dober told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Dober also explained some ways to treat SAD. Getting some sunlight as early as possible can help stave off those glum feelings.

“It is important to get moving and get some sunlight in your day as early as possible,” she explained.

“Natural light when possible is really important in regulating our bodies’ internal body clock and brain chemicals.”

Dober also suggests that instead of lamenting the activities you would usually do during the hotter months, try some new activities or experiences that might be more suitable in winter.

“Are you able to go on a winter hike somewhere? Or try going snowboarding or skiing with friends for the first time (or again)? Are you open to trying cold water swimming?

“Movement is another important health management factor, and if you’re able to tie this in with new or fun experiences, it will go a long way.”

Mindfulness meditation or guided meditation may also be very helpful in distancing yourself from your thoughts.

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.