The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Yes, Your Dog Is Using Deception To Get More Treats, A Study Has Found

Yes, Your Dog Is Using Deception To Get More Treats, A Study Has Found

Dogs are extremely smart, they can detect cancer, guide the blind and follow complex instructions. But a study has found that they can use deceptive tactics to get their treats.

The study was conducted by the Department of Evolutionary Biology and Experimental Studies at the University of Zürich and was published in the journal Animal Cognition. 

 

Lead researcher, Marianne Heberlein, began the study after observing her own pet dogs engaging in deceptive behaviour. 

 

She explained that one of her dogs would pretend to see something interesting outside the house, promoting the other dog to give up his sleeping spot. 

 

Now, anyone that has a dog in the family knows how cheeky they can be, mine is a sucker for the feed-me eyes. 

 

Heberlein wanted to look into these observations, and further investigate whether dogs use this same deceptive behaviour with humans. 

 

The study tested 27 dogs who were then paired with two different partners. One of the dog’s partners would approach the dogs bowl, grab a treat, and give it to the dog. 

 

The other partner would show the dog the treat but then put it in their pocket. How rude! 

 

As you would expect, the dogs showed a preference to the partner who fed them treats. 

 

The study then began investigating a three-way choice task to see whether the dogs were able to mislead the partner that withheld the treat, i.e. if they are capable of tactical deception. 

 

During the training, the dogs were led by the two partners to the bowls and then by their owners. 

 

 

During the test, the dogs had the option to lead one of these partners to one of the three potential food locations: one contained a favoured food item, the other a non-preferred food item and the third remained empty. 

 

After their choice, their owners would then lead the dogs to choose from the remaining boxes, and if the dog chose a treat, it would always get it. 

 

This process was repeated over multiple days. 

 

The research found that the when the dogs were with the partner who withheld treats, they would more often than not choose the bowl without a treat, knowing they were never going to get it anyway. 

 

So, when they chose from the remaining boxes with their owners, they had a higher probability of getting a treat. 

 

Psychologist Stanley Coren explained in Psychology Today that "It is as though the dog is thinking, 'Why should I tell that selfish person where the best treat [is] if it means that I will never get it?'. 

 

“These results show that dogs distinguished between the cooperative (treat) and the competitive (no treat) partner. 

 

“And indicate the flexibility of dogs to adjust their behaviour and that they are able to use tactical deception,” she said. 

Statement From AAMI
NEXT STORY

Statement From AAMI

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From AAMI

Statement From AAMI

A statement from an AAMI spokesperson:
Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

Discovery of Tiny Tectonic Diamonds in QLD

The saying ‘pressure makes diamonds’ is true, but sometimes that’s only exciting for geologists.
Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Modern Herpes Might Be A Result Of Bronze Age Kissing Thanks A Lot, Ancestors

Cold sores. Nobody loves them. Research has found that the reason herpes might have taken off in the first place is because our bronze age ancestors couldn’t get enough of kissing.
This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

This Viral Hack Claims To Help Keep Your Fresh Produce Fresher For Longer

With the skyrocketing prices of produce at the moment, we all want to keep our veggies from rotting and wilting before we have chance to eat them and this hack claims to do just that.
Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

Expectant Parents Could Soon Be Able To Watch Their Baby In Utero On Their Phone

New technology which has created an “ultrasound sticker” will allow expectant parents to have access to a view of their baby in utero via an app on their phone thanks to a wearable sticker.