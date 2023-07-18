The Project

‘Yes’ And ‘No’ Campaigns For The Voice To Parliament Release Their Official Information Pamphlets Ahead Of The Referendum

The campaigns for the 'Yes' and 'No' vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum have released their official information pamphlets.

The race to the Referendum is well and truly on, with the Electoral Commission publishing the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ campaigns’ arguments on enshrining an Indigenous Voice in our Constitution.

The ‘No’ campaign with ten reasons against The Voice, saying it’ll risk legal challenges, it’ll permanently divide our country, and we don’t know how it will work.

The ‘No’ campaign also argues the voice is just a first step towards reparations and future compensation.

The ‘Yes’ campaign has eight reasons to back The Voice.

Among them, a Voice will not have the power to veto laws; it will bring our country together, and it will give people a say on issues affecting them.

“If you listen to people about something that directly affects them, you’ll get better outcomes, and that is what this referendum is about; it's not about anything else other than that,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

