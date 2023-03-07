Yep, It's Really Happening, Shoulder Pads Are Back

They say fashion is cyclical and that trends that were once daggy will eventually be cool again before reverting back to being lame and then being trendy again and so and so forth until the sun combusts and a giant fireball consumes all life that ever existed in the universe.

Anyway, the point is that shoulder pads are back in fashion! Remember shoulder pads

They're those things that professional NFL players wear in order to not die when they get tackled by a man running at them at 45 km/hr, who weighs 135kg. They're very helpful on the gridiron field, but they're also useful on the catwalk to let people know that even though you weren't alive during the 80s, you're a big fan of what they were wearing.

They've been spotted all over Paris Fashion Week, giving women strong, rectangular shapes to their torsos that are meant to convey confidence and power. Of course, shoulder pads are not the only thing that has been revived from the 80s. You know how every child has a mullet these days?

Well, it turns out the mullet was not invented by the footballers at the Western Bulldogs but was first popularised in the 80s by movie stars to represent the 'business up the front, party down the back' mindset that typified the cocaine-fuelled parties on Wall Street before it all came crashing down.

Princess Diana loved wearing them, and she's synonymous with elegance and style, and Sarah Jessica Parker wore them heaps during her Sex and the City fame.

At the end of the day, it's always important to copy what the famous and successful are wearing in the hope that if we mimic their look, we might also adopt some of the attributes that made them famous and successful in the first place.

So, if you want to be a princess in the British royal family (though who would want that?) or you want to be the star of a successful TV series that will eventually be lambasted for being problematic in two decades as the franchise is milked to death with two movies and a rebooted series that destroy everything fans originally loved about the characters, then you better start wearing shoulder pads!

