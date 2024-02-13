The Project

Year One Maths Question Leaves Parents Fuming Over “New Form Of Maths”

A Year One maths question has confused parents over the new way the school teaches the children mathematics.

Texas mum Tiesha Sanders shared an image of the maths homework with the prompt, “Fill in the missing numbers.”

The worksheet shows how her daughter filled out the box as 27 is ‘2 Tens’ and ‘7 Ones’. The last part of the question asks how many ‘ones’ there are in the number 27, to which her daughter wrote 7.

Sanders’ daughter was marked incorrect for this answer, prompting her to inquire why that was wrong.

“Hello, I just wanted to ask how Summer got #3 wrong? Her father and I were going over her mistakes and wanted to be sure we were on the right track,” she wrote on the sheet.

The teacher responded by writing, “Hello this is the new math they have us teaching.

“It wants her to know that having two tens and seven ones is the same as 27 ones.”

Sanders said in her Facebook post that she had been a primary school teacher for six years and had never encountered this type of learning before.

“This new math is NOT it,” she wrote on her post, which garnered 3,700 comments.

Many Facebook users agreed with Ms Sanders, saying that the new maths was flawed.

“But if they have the box that labels “tens” and “ones” then only ask for the ‘ones’, how in the entire world is this math, mathing?” one person asked.

“The question sets them up to fail,” another wrote, while one person added, “This is goofy.”

NEXT STORY
Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

