Year Five Student Applies To Be Principal Of Her School

When year five student Ruth Rossmiller heard her school's principal, Mr Miller, was leaving, she decided to take matters into her own hands by applying for the vacant role.

Ruth, a student at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Portland, filled out the entire 10-page application and was even interviewed by a panel of administrators, as reported by KRTV.

"I thought I would be really nervous, but when I got there, I wasn't nervous at all," the American student said.

When asked about her tenure as head of the school, she answered better than anyone else could have.

"There would be games so that kids would actually want to come to school instead of pretending to be sick, and you can't live without tacos, so Taco Tuesdays for sure," she said.

One of Ruth's teachers, Mrs Keeler, said she couldn't believe how composed the young student was during the interview.

"I was sitting in there with her, thinking, this is insane. I don't know how I would answer some of these questions, and here she is rattling off answers like it's just a conversation amongst friends," the teacher explained.

"I think it just goes to show that we believe in children so much, and we want them to want more out of themselves and more out of life."