The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Year Five Student Applies To Be Principal Of Her School

Year Five Student Applies To Be Principal Of Her School

When you want a job done right, sometimes you need to do it yourself.

When year five student Ruth Rossmiller heard her school's principal, Mr Miller, was leaving, she decided to take matters into her own hands by applying for the vacant role.

Ruth, a student at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Portland, filled out the entire 10-page application and was even interviewed by a panel of administrators, as reported by KRTV.

"I thought I would be really nervous, but when I got there, I wasn't nervous at all," the American student said.

When asked about her tenure as head of the school, she answered better than anyone else could have.

"There would be games so that kids would actually want to come to school instead of pretending to be sick, and you can't live without tacos, so Taco Tuesdays for sure," she said.

One of Ruth's teachers, Mrs Keeler, said she couldn't believe how composed the young student was during the interview.

"I was sitting in there with her, thinking, this is insane. I don't know how I would answer some of these questions, and here she is rattling off answers like it's just a conversation amongst friends," the teacher explained.

"I think it just goes to show that we believe in children so much, and we want them to want more out of themselves and more out of life."

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years
NEXT STORY

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

Victoria To Change The Age Of Responsibility From 10 To 12 Years

When is a child old enough to be a criminal and even jailed? It’s a tough question, and our politicians could deliver their answer tomorrow.
Robbie Williams Has Revealed His Sex Life Is Not So Sexy Anymore

Robbie Williams Has Revealed His Sex Life Is Not So Sexy Anymore

I guess he’s loving angels instead.
American Town Forces Argumentative Parents To Become Umpires At Little League Games

American Town Forces Argumentative Parents To Become Umpires At Little League Games

One New Jersey town has introduced a new rule that forces quarrelsome parents to become umpires.
Aussie Katie Perry Wins Court Case Against Katy Perry Over Fashion Brand Katie Perry

Aussie Katie Perry Wins Court Case Against Katy Perry Over Fashion Brand Katie Perry

A tale of "two teenage dreams" has ended in a nightmare for pop superstar Katy Perry with one of her companies infringing the trademark of a Sydney fashion designer.
Uber Has Revealed The Strangest Items That Have Been Left Behind By Aussies

Uber Has Revealed The Strangest Items That Have Been Left Behind By Aussies

So it seems we are a careless and forgetful bunch (Perth more than the rest of us) when it comes to departing our Ubers at the end of the ride.