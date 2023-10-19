X (Formerly Twitter) Begins Charging Users $1USD A Year To Sign Up

The fee must be paid by all new users to ensure they can tweet, reply, retweet and like anything.

“As of October 17th, 2023, we’ve started testing ‘Not A Bot’, a new subscription method for new users in two countries.’’

“This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity.’’

“This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. Within this test, existing users are not affected.”