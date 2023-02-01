The Project

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Has "Lost All Feeling In His Lower Body" Following Back Surgery

Olympic gold medalist and WWE superstar Kurt Angle revealed the shocking news that Hulk Hogan can no longer feel his legs.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan "can't feel his legs" after a recent back surgery, according to fellow superstar Kurt Angle.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke to Hogan during RAW's 30th-anniversary celebration in January, with Hogan revealing the back surgery had left him unable to feel his "lower body".

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around," Angle revealed on a recent episode of his podcast.

"I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain; he has nothing at all. He can't feel anything.

"So now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane.

"That's pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business, and it ate him up."

Hogan is yet to comment publicly on his health struggles.

